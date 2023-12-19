Major champion stepping away from WWE for a few weeks; sets task before leaving 

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther announced that he'll be stepping away for some time.

The Ring General is one of the most dominant superstars in the entire industry right now. He's been champion for 557 days and counting, and during his reign, he's defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman.

After he defeated The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames to retain the IC Title, the two stars competed in a rematch on RAW this week, but there was a twist. Last week on the red brand, The IMPERIUM leader told The A-Lister that if he lost, he'd never challenge for the title again as long he's champion. The latter agreed, and they put on a hard-hitting match this week that got many fans buzzing.

Gunther retained the coveted Intercontinental Championship via pinfall after hitting a powerbomb. This means The Miz won't get a title shot anytime soon. After the match, Gunther was involved in a backstage segment with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig.

Gunther told his fellow IMPERIUM stablemates that he plans on stepping away for a few weeks to recharge. He then implored them to stay on WWE RAW and grind so they could finally impress him.

