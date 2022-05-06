"F**k you" – Top AEW star takes a shot at CM Punk after Hangman Page vows to destroy him at Double or Nothing

AEW star Eddie Kingston took a shot at his arch-nemesis CM Punk. The Second City Saint will be challenging for the AEW World Championship in a few weeks at Double or Nothing 2022.

On this week's edition of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page cut an intense promo on Punk. The reigning AEW World Champion vowed to destroy his title challenger when they eventually face off at the T-Mobile Arena.

Taking to Twitter, Kingston reacted to Page's promo from Dynamite and took a shot at Punk by writing:

"Hahahahahaha fuck you punk!"

Check out Eddie Kingston's tweet below:

In the lead-up to Double or Nothing, Punk has been stacking up wins in AEW, beating Dax Harwood, Max Caster, Penta Oscuro, and Dustin Rhodes in recent weeks.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, the former WWE Champion will face the Dark Order's John Silver in what promises to be yet another incredible match.

Jim Cornette pointed out the booking issue AEW might face with Hangman Adam Page vs. CM Punk at Double or Nothing

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran pointed out the issue AEW might face with Hangman Page vs. CM Punk at Double or Nothing.

Cornette said the world title match hype would help AEW sell tickets for Double or Nothing. However, the company might make a wrong decision if they decide to put Page over at the expense of Punk:

"They've announced Punk vs. Page on May 29th on their next pay per view [Double or Nothing], which, if they wanted a world title match that would potentially sell pay-per-views. I guess this is the one that they should have because Page against anybody else ain't gonna do it. But now, how do they get out of this? If Punk puts Page over, it may hurt him."

