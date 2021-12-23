"That's some grown man stuff" – AEW's Eddie Kingston opens up about former WWE star's absence

Eddie Kingston gave his thoughts on his friend Jon Moxley's recent absence from AEW.

Jon Moxley has been away from AEW programming since late October after voluntarily entering a program to treat addiction to alcohol.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kingston admitted that what Jon Moxley did was the right thing, and he's very proud of him:

"That was real man stuff right there. He understood his family’s number one so that’s grown man stuff. You gotta think about it like this man, like, what’s wrong with being honest with people? There’s so much stuff now on social media and this and that, you can’t hide anything anyway. Let’s be honest and if people accept it then they accept, and if they don’t, they don’t, but you gotta do what’s right for you, and thats the end of it. I’m proud of him, very proud of him."

Miro replaced Jon Moxley in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Jon Moxley's hiatus threw a potential showdown against Bryan Danielson into disarray. Moxley was replaced by Miro in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, with The Bulgarian advancing to the finals at Full Gear 2021.

Moxley vs. Miro will have fans drooling at the prospect of the two hard-hitting stars in singles competition if Moxley soon returns.

In the meantime, everyone in the wrestling world wishes Jon Moxley a speedy recovery and hopes he takes all the time in the world to heal and he comes back stronger and better than ever.

Edited by Abhinav Singh