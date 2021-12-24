"You could put him in that GOAT status" - Eddie Kingston comments on top AEW star's ability.

AEW's Eddie Kingston has stated that fellow roster member Bryan Danielson is one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.

Eddie Kingston wrestled the American Dragon earlier this year on AEW Rampage; in October, the two stars competed in the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, and Danielson emerged victorious.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, The Mad King looked back on this match and shared his belief that Danielson is one of the best competitors in the world.

"Bryan, from my generation, has to be top three to do it, you could put him up on that ‘GOAT’ status if you want to if you look at his whole career," said Kingston. "So being able to step in the ring with him and going toe to toe with him meant a lot to me, it proved a lot to me...."

Kingston went on to describe how he doesn't think he's at Danielson's level, but getting the opportunity to wrestle The American Dragon meant a lot to him. He compared this bout to his previous matches with The Young Bucks, two elite performers in their own right.

When asked about his clash with Danielson, Eddie Kingston stated that he enjoyed the experience because it let him disprove The American Dragon's presumptions about him.

"I had fun smacking Bryan around, letting him know that he may think I don’t work hard," Kingston added. "Like he said leading up to that fight that he thinks that sometimes I don’t work hard enough, but my right hand and my suplex’s told you different."

Given the hard-fought nature of their first bout, many fans are looking forward to a rematch between the two competitors. For now, Kingston and Danielson both continue to star in AEW. The American Dragon is feuding with AEW World Champion Hangman Page, and The Mad King has been engaged in a heated rivalry with 2point0.

What do you think about Eddie Kingston's comments? Sound off below.

