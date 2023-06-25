Eddie Kingston weighs in on rumors of locker room division following CM Punk's AEW return

CM Punk returned to AEW on the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17 after his controversial suspension last September from the company.

Since the Second City Saint's comeback, a lot of rumors began to circulate about a potential drift between the superstars within the locker room.

AEW Star Eddie Kingston, who is also a former rival of Punk, in an interview with NY Post, talked and addressed the rumors of the locker room division following Punk's AEW return.

“I see the reports. I see the clickbait on YouTube. But the locker room is not divided, not the people I hang out with.

Kingston further added:

(CM) Punk's gonna do what Punk does and if whatever Punk does helps this company, no one can say anything."

CM Punk has undoubtedly become a controversial figure in professional wrestling, We will have to wait and see how long the return of the former World Champion lasts.

CM Punk is set to turn heel for the first time in AEW

Multi-time WWE Champion CM Punk has had a busy comeback, returning on the debut episode of Collision last week as well as making an appearance on Dynamite.

Punk was in the main event of Collision for the second week straight in a tag team match where he joined forces with FTR and Ricky Starks to take on Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint's team suffered a defeat.

Another interesting detail about Punk's appearance on the latest Collision episode was the mixed reaction he received from the Toronto crowd, which could trigger his inevitable heel turn for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Voice of the Voiceless can portray a calm heel by just being himself, which will generate some boos towards the Straight Edge Superstar and separate him from the usual Loud Mouth AEW World Champion MJF.

Punk would need to turn on a top baby face to generate that go-away heat from the AEW audience, and it will fit Punk as he has that natural villain vibe.

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 The reaction to CM Punk in Canada can only be described as polarizing. Some are cheering, and a lot are booing. Nonetheles, that arena in Toronto is deafening. That’s what makes CM Punk special #AEWCollision The reaction to CM Punk in Canada can only be described as polarizing. Some are cheering, and a lot are booing. Nonetheles, that arena in Toronto is deafening. That’s what makes CM Punk special #AEWCollision https://t.co/hOfE0tN3uu

Let us know in the comments below if you agree with the idea of CM Punk turning heel once again at this point in his controversial career.

