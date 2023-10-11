Edge beats 6-ft-5 ex-WWE star in his AEW in-ring debut; Blackpool Combat Club causes chaos post-match

WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland defeated an AEW giant on his All Elite in-ring debut in the main event of Dynamite: Title Tuesday and the show ended in chaos.

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view and became the talk of the town among the wrestling community. He executed a Spear to Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne and tried to join forces with his real-life best friend, Christian Cage. However, his in-ring debut in the new promotion was yet to take place.

On the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday episode, The Rated-R Superstar was set to square off against the 6-ft-5 giant, Luchasaurus, in the main event. Adam Copeland's opponent was accompanied by his best friend, Christian, who also took shots at Copeland's wife and kids prior to the match.

With a little distraction from Christian, The Rated-R Superstar managed to capture the victory with a Spear on Luchasaurus. However, he got jumped on by Nick Wayne after his win. Nonetheless, Christian's AEW TNT Title challenger this Saturday, Bryan Danielson, was there to save the day, but the chaos did not stop.

Mogul Embassy, Blackpool Combat Club, and Hangman Page from The Elite indulged in a brawl, and the show ended in massive chaos. Only time will tell where Adam Copeland goes from here on.

