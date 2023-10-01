Edge could bring in "somebody" to oppose former WWE world champion in AEW, predicts Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The future of WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been a constant source of speculation ever since his last contractual match in the Stamford-based promotion in August.

Since then, there has been a lot of clamor for The Rated-R Superstar to move to AEW, and now Hall of Famer Bill Apter has expressed his opinions on this matter.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that Edge could bring in somebody of his own to oppose Christian Cage.

“You pick and choose. WWE, TKO, or Endeavor will always offer him probably to do something special on a pay per view or something like that. And if he decided to go and join Christian in AEW, Christian is a manager mostly. He still wrestles on occasion. But Edge could bring somebody in that would oppose Luchasaurus, who is Chrisitan’s guy.” [03:35 - 04:03]

Apter also mentioned how Christian did not give away anything at a recent press conference when he was asked about Edge.

“Christian stayed in character and when he was asked at the press conference about Edge coming in, your friend Edge, he said, ‘I have no friends,’” Apter concluded. [04:20 - 04:29]

If and when Edge does move to AEW, it would be interesting to see how his dynamic with Christian will change.

Shawn Spears tweets about Edge

Former WWE star Shawn Spears took to Twitter and name-dropped The Rated-R Superstar in a recent post.

Spears was replying to a tweet that said Swerve Strickland wants to see Edge in AEW.

You can check out the tweet below:

“Everyone wants to wrestle Edge,” Spears tweeted.

Expand Tweet

He also had an eye-rolling emoji that could suggest that he is tired of all the talk of the WWE star potentially coming to AEW. On the other hand, this could be a ploy by Tony Khan and his team to get the fans to start talking about the Ultimate Opportunist.

What do you make of Shawn Spears’ tweet? Have your say in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.