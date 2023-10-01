Edge may decide to retire amid strong AEW rumors, thinks WWE legend (Exclusive)

A former SmackDown general manager believes Edge might hang up his boots despite being heavily rumored to sign with AEW after his WWE contract expires. The name in question is Teddy Long.

The Hall of Famer recently addressed the possibility of The Rated-R Superstar heading to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Edge hasn't appeared on WWE programming after defeating Sheamus on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

The multi-time world champion's WWE deal reportedly expires on October 1, leading to widespread speculation about his next move. Many believe he could debut in AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Sunday. However, Teddy Long thinks his former colleague is possibly ready to retire from in-ring competition.

Here is what Long said on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast:

"Man! I don't really know. I know Edge, I've known him for quite a while. I just think that if he doesn't return [to WWE], he has pretty much made up his mind to retire. He has done good in this business, he has made a lot of money, and he is no druggie, no alcoholic, he saved his money, and he is really careful with this. So I think he is about ready to hang it up and not risk to keep on bumping around every night and getting injured again." [1:06 - 1:43]

Teddy Long doesn't eliminate the possibility of Edge joining AEW

Although Teddy Long believes that The Rated-R Superstar might be considering retiring from the squared circle, he added that the latter could have a final run in AEW because of his love for pro wrestling.

"But then again, he may still have it in his blood, and he may still want to work some more. I don't know, but I think whatever Edge is going to do, he is going to make the right decision." [1:44 - 1:52]

Only time will tell if the veteran decides to return to the squared circle to join his real-life friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage, in AEW.

