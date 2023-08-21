"Edge needs to dethrone him" - Twitter reacts to major AEW star's career revitalizing run in the promotion

Fans on social media have been showering praise on an AEW star for his remarkable run since joining the promotion over two years ago. The star in question is Christian Cage.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has enjoyed much success, especially since he turned heel last year. Cage is widely regarded as one of the best bad guys in the business today.

Clips of Cage's victory over Kenny Omega from the debut episode of AEW Rampage recently surfaced on Twitter. On the show, the veteran defeated Omega for the IMPACT World Championship two years ago.

Fans on social media weighed in with their thoughts on Christian Cage's run in AEW, with many showing their appreciation for the former WWE Superstar.

One fan even suggested that only Edge should be the one to 'dethrone' the man who currently claims to be the reigning TNT Champion. For those unaware, many believe The Rated-R Superstar will join AEW after his current WWE contract expires later this year.

Christian Cage will be appearing at AEW All Out 2023

Even though he isn't actually the champion, Christian Cage has been parading around All Elite Wrestling with the AEW TNT Championship belt. Moreover, he has yet to win a one-on-one match this year.

The actual champion is Cage's 'Right Arm of Destruction' Luchasaurus. The heavyweight star will defend his title at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois. The TNT Champion will go up against Darby Allin at the United Center. He won the gold at the same venue from Wardlow in June 2023.

Cage will be in Luchasaurus' corner for the bout and will likely get involved as Darby Allin defeated him in the main event of the Fight for the Fallen edition of Collision that took place on August 19.

It's unclear at the time of writing if Cage will be involved in this Sunday's All In event, but with Darby Allin wrestling on the show, keep your eyes peeled for a rogue Canadian in a turtleneck sweater at ringside.

The only other match currently confirmed for the All Out event on September 3 is Powerhouse Hobbs taking on Miro in a singles match. But with All In taking place on Sunday, expect more bouts to be announced very soon.

