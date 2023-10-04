Edge sends a heartwarming message to a fan after his blockbuster AEW debut

In a heartwarming moment, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a blockbuster debut in AEW that left fans in awe.

The main event of WrestleDream witnessed Christian Cage's successful defense of the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin. However, post-match chaos saw a brutal attack on Allin and Sting, setting the stage for an unexpected savior.

The fans got to witness the debut of Adam Copeland. The arena erupted with a thunderous pop, as The Rated-R Superstar made his presence felt in All Elite Wrestling.

In the aftermath, a fan took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt reaction of herself in tears, while witnessing Copeland's AEW debut. Unfortunately, she faced criticism from another fan, asserting that The Rated-R Superstar did not even know they exist.

In a heartwarming gesture, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer intervened and addressed the fan, thanking her for the support.

"Well now I know you exist, and thank you for showing emotion. Never apologize for being moved by something. Whatever that is. You rock. Thanks for comin on the ride with me," he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer thought Edge would be loyal to Vince Mcmahon

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thought Edge will stay loyal to WWE, despite the expiration of his contract. The Rated-R Superstar's last match came against Sheamus on the August 18, 2023 episode of SmackDown.

During the an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that former WWE Champion will stay loyal to Vince McMahon, and would not sign for any other company.

"I think Edge is loyal to WWE. He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over, especially his best friend and kind of brother, Christian, but I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life" Angle said.

Following this electrifying debut, it was announced that he had signed a full-time contract with AEW. He is scheduled to face Luchasaurus in the upcoming Dynamite special edition, titled "Dynamite: Tuesday Titles."

