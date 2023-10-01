Edge is a loyalist to WWE, believes Hall of Famer, amid recent AEW rumors

WWE Superstar Edge's contract recently expired. Amidst all the rumors of him heading to AEW, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes The Rated-R Superstar will stay loyal to the Stamford-based promotion.

Edge's latest and probably his last match in World Wrestling Entertainment came against Sheamus on the August 18, 2023 episode of SmackDown. According to many reports, The Rated-R Superstar might be heading to AEW to join his long-time friend Christian Cage following the expiration of his contract.

However, Kurt Angle believes otherwise. During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, he said that he believes Edge will stay loyal to the Stamford-based promotion and would not sign for any other company.

"I think Edge is loyal to WWE. He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over, especially his best friend and kind of brother, Christian, but I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life" Angle said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Tommy Dreamer talked about Edge and Mick Foley's creative mind in WWE

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer talked about how he, Edge, and Mick Foley came up with an amazing idea to promote the former's return in 2006, but the creative team could not manage to pull it off.

"2006, I make my return to promote the WWE-ECW One Night Stand. Me, Edge, and Mick Foley came up with this amazing stuff. Our producers, we had two of them, did not get it and it did not come off the way we wanted it to and then neither of them, later, they didn’t know what ECW was and they were my producers and as much as me, Mick Foley and Edge wanted to change it, we couldn’t and I was very unhappy with that debut… And then they apologized to us later," Dreamer shared.

Fans don't want to see one of their biggest stars join the Stamford-based promotion's rival. It remains to be seen what Edge has decided for his future in wrestling.

