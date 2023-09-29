"Edge is about to destroy his career", "This will be the end of WWE" - Update on Edge's WWE status leaves fans flabbergasted

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they were left astonished after learning about the recent update on Edge's contract.

The Rated-R Superstar's latest match in the Stamford-based promotion came against Sheamus. It was announced as his probable retirement match from wrestling. However, multiple reports suggest that Edge is not done with in-ring action just yet, as he might sign a contract with AEW.

According to the latest reports by PWInsider, the 49-year-old has been removed from WWE's internal roster as his contract is set to expire at the end of this week.

"Hall of Famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland, who's contract expires at the end of this week has been removed from the Misc. list of WWE's internal roster. Edge is still listed on WWE’s roster page but internally is no longer listed with the company."

Wrestling News recently took to Twitter to post about this update, which caught fans' attention, and they eventually started commenting on it.

Some fans could not believe that Edge did not renew his contract with the Stamford-based promotion, and some of them did not like the fact that he may sign with AEW.

You can check out the fan reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' Twitter reactions.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller wants to get in the ring with Edge once again

In a recent interview with the Australian station SEN, Grayson Waller expressed his desire to face Edge once again when he is one hundred percent ready.

"That was a huge match. Main event, Madison Square Garden, my [main roster] debut, all those big things. Also my first match back from a broken leg. So, you know, Edge is going against a 70 percent Grayson Waller. Everyone saw what I could do at 70 percent. I really wanna get back in there with him when I'm a hundred percent and get in there when I'm at my best, when I'm ready to go" Waller said.

However, the fans believe that The Rated-R Superstar will not betray the Stamford-based promotion in order to join their rivals. It would be interesting to see what Edge has planned for his future.

Do you think Edge should go to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.