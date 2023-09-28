Edge removed from WWE’s internal roster - reports

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been removed from the Misc. list of WWE's internal roster. His contract supposedly ends this week.

The Rated-R Superstar had a farewell match in his hometown, Toronto. He defeated long-time friend Sheamus in a hard-fought battle. Since the fight, there has been a lot of speculation about him moving to AEW.

According to PWInsider, Adam Copeland is longer a part of the Misc. list of WWE's internal roster. The former WWE Champion is still listed on WWE.com's roster but internally is no longer listed with the company.

Wrestle Ops also posted an update regarding the same. Have a look:

"PWInsider: WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland, who's WWE contract expires at the end of this week has been removed from the Misc. list of WWE's internal roster. Edge is still listed on WWE’s roster page but internally is no longer listed with the company."

Expand Tweet

Earlier, The Rated R Superstar had dismissed any plans of leaving WWE. He went as far as to say that he had a new contract extension waiting if he chose to sign it. But this recent update suggests otherwise, and the potential move to AEW seems more likely than ever before.

Will Adam Copeland sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.