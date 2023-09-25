WWE SmackDown star wants to face Edge in huge rematch

Edge's future in wrestling remains uncertain after he competed in the final match on his WWE contract. In a recent interview, Grayson Waller expressed an interest in stepping back into the ring with the Hall of Famer.

On August 18, Edge defeated Sheamus on SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Earlier in the summer, the 49-year-old also secured a win over Waller on the July 7 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the Australian station SEN, Waller made it clear he wants a rematch against The Rated-R Superstar:

"That was a huge match. Main event, Madison Square Garden, my [main roster] debut, all those big things. Also my first match back from a broken leg. So, you know, Edge is going against a 70 percent Grayson Waller. Everyone saw what I could do at 70 percent. I really wanna get back in there with him when I'm a hundred percent and get in there when I'm at my best, when I'm ready to go." [4:12 – 4:30]

It has been widely speculated that Edge could reunite with his best friend and former tag team partner Christian in AEW. However, the former WWE Champion said in a video on social media in August that he has not yet decided on his future.

Another reason why Grayson Waller wants to face Edge again in WWE

The previous WWE match between the two men occurred on the same night that Edge appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show. The wrestling legend took exception to comments Waller made about him, leading to a one-on-one bout in the main event.

Waller believes he would stand a better chance of defeating Edge if he had more time to prepare:

"He asked me to do it in 10 minutes. I wasn't prepared for that match, but that's okay. I really hope I do get the opportunity again because I think everyone knows how good Edge is and how good Edge has been [for] such a long time. Any time you get to test yourself against the best, that's only a benefit for you." [4:32 – 4:47]

The 33-year-old also explained why he is responsible for the positive reactions that LA Knight receives from fans.

