33-year-old says he is responsible for LA Knight's WWE success

LA Knight has become one of WWE's most popular babyfaces over the last year. Grayson Waller, Knight's former NXT rival, believes fans only started cheering The Megastar thanks to their storyline.

The two men faced each other several times on WWE's NXT brand. The angle ended after Waller defeated Knight in a Last Man Standing match at Roadblock 2022.

In an interview with the Australian network SEN, the 33-year-old took credit for Knight's rise to stardom on the main roster:

"If anyone was a big fan of NXT 2.0 when it started up, everyone hated LA Knight," Waller said. "No one liked LA Knight. Then all of a sudden he starts getting in there with Grayson Waller, and all of a sudden people start cheering him. 'YEAH!' All that dumb stuff that he does. That's because of me. If it wasn't for me, he never would have done that." [6:16 – 6:34]

Knight initially debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri, the manager of Maximum Male Models' Mace and Mansoor. The 40-year-old reverted back to his NXT persona in September 2022, two months after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead.

Will Grayson Waller and LA Knight face each other again?

In recent months, Grayson Waller has established himself as one of the top bad guys on SmackDown. LA Knight, in the mean time, is now among the main fan favorites on Friday nights.

Waller thinks he will definitely cross paths with Knight again in the near future:

"I think myself and LA are probably on a path finding each other again because we just can't help ourselves. We're very similar. We like to talk, we like to say horrendous things about each other, and at the end of the day that's entertaining television. We might not like each other, but I think there's some fun to be had on SmackDown." [6:39 – 6:58]

In the same interview, Waller named the date and place when a first-time-ever match between himself and Roman Reigns could potentially happen.

