WWE star on possibly facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024

Roman Reigns has wrestled a part-time schedule since signing a new WWE contract in 2022. In a recent interview, Grayson Waller claimed The Tribal Chief likely wants to face him in a first-time-ever match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Waller has made a big impact since moving to SmackDown from NXT in May. The outspoken Aussie faced Edge in his televised main roster debut at Madison Square Garden in July. He has also interacted with several other high-profile names, including John Cena.

Speaking to the Australian network SEN, Waller addressed his list of possible opponents at Elimination Chamber on February 24, 2024:

"I'm sure John Cena's on the phone right now begging for that match. I'm sure The Rock's on the phone. I'm sure Roman Reigns has got Paul Heyman ringing up everyone he can to try and get a match, Roman versus Grayson Waller. I don't think it's a case of who do I want to wrestle, but who wants to wrestle me, and maybe I get my pick of all these legends, all these big names." [2:16 – 2:34]

Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Born in Sydney, Waller made his name on the Australian independent scene before joining WWE in 2021.

What if Grayson Waller competes in a WWE Elimination Chamber match?

The 33-year-old participated in several match types on WWE's NXT brand, including the Iron Survivor Challenge and a WarGames match.

Waller would have no issues competing in a six-man Elimination Chamber match in his home country next year:

"I wouldn't say concern [stepping inside the steel structure] because there's something wrong with my brain where these kind of matches happen and it kinda gets me excited." [3:02 – 3:09]

In his most recent match, Waller teamed up with Austin Theory to defeat Butch and Ridge Holland on the September 22 episode of SmackDown.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller vs. Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

