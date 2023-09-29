Wrestling legend comments on how WWE backstage officials made Mick Foley and Edge unhappy by ruining their plans

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer recently shared an interesting anecdote involving Mick Foley and Edge.

Dreamer was one of the integral parts of ECW during his time with the promotion. In a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, the hardcore legend told an interesting story regarding his return to the Stamford-based company in 2006.

He returned to promote the One Night Stand event, where he was involved in a six-person tag match. Dreamer shared that he, along with Edge and Mick Foley, had come up with ideas on how they wanted to go with the bout.

However, the producers had different plans, which left the aforementioned superstars unhappy. The former ECW Champion revealed that the producers apologized afterward.

"2006, I make my return to promote the WWE-ECW One Night Stand. Me, Edge, Mick Foley come up with this amazing stuff. Our producers, we had two of them, did not get it and it did not come off the way we want it to and then neither of them, later, they didn’t know what ECW was and they were my producers and as much as me, Mick Foley and Edge wanted to change it, we couldn’t and I was very unhappy with that debut… And then they apologized to us later," Dreamer shared. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Dreamer currently works as an active performer for IMPACT Wrestling.

Edge removed from WWE's internal roster

Edge's future with the Stamford-based company has been a topic of enormous interest in recent months.

PWInsider recently reported that the Rated-R Superstar has now been removed from the Misc. list of the company's internal roster.

Check the update below:

"PWInsider: Adam 'Edge' Copeland, who's current contract expires at the end of this week has been removed from the Misc. list of WWE's internal roster. Edge is still listed on WWE’s roster page but internally is no longer listed with the company."

Edge was last seen in action during an episode of SmackDown last month when he defeated Sheamus in the show's main event.

