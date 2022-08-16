"He's a sick f**k" - Popular star reacts to backlash over Jon Moxley's kissing spot at non-AEW event

AEW star Jon Moxley defended his GCW Title this past weekend and had the internet in meltdown when he laid a kiss on his challenger mid-match.

The Purveyor of Violence put his belt up against popular indie sensation EFFY at GCW: Homecoming. After back-to-back kisses to the cheek and a questionably enjoyable sleeper hold for the challenger, the clash ended the way it started. Moxley planted a kiss and subsequent Paradigm Shift to retain his title.

There has been considerable backlash from a group of wrestling fans and critics alike who have taken issue with the overall tone of the contest. Among those questioning the contest is WWE legend Jim Cornette, who slammed the AEW World Champion as embarrassing on Twitter.

However, a majority of the hate has been geared towards EFFY, with some even drawing comparisons to the disgraced Joey Ryan.

EFFY addressed the backlash on Twitter, hinting that it was, in fact, the AEW star that had come up with the divisive spots.

"Wait till they find out who pitched the spots lol," EFFY wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The GCW star further commented on the matter, justifying that the champion is a "sick f*ck" and deserves a night to "explore himself."

What did fans make of the AEW Champion appearing to pitch the spots?

The nature of the match saw considerable backlash from fans who seemingly objected to a majority of the spots.

Judging by most fan reactions, the general attitude to the backlash is jovial, with most pointing out the absurdity of the negative reaction.

One fan pointed out the absurdity of fans claiming to support Moxley's freedom while criticizing his choices:

One fan stated that the match was worth every moment:

Another fan brought up Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match from a few years ago and how Lesnar reportedly did not agree to a lot of the spots Mox had pitched.

Another fan brought up Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match from a few years ago and how Lesnar reportedly did not agree to a lot of the spots Mox had pitched.

One fan noted Moxley's apparent enjoyment of violence in his matches.

One fan thought that it had to be Moxley's idea since EFFY won't be able to pressurize the interim AEW World Champion.

David Bixenspan @davidbix



At least I'd hope not?



I'm personally not a fan of going down that road, but specific to this match, that should not be the conversation at all. @EFFYlives I don't think anyone thinks you have the political capital to pressure Jon Moxley.At least I'd hope not?I'm personally not a fan of going down that road, but specific to this match, that should not be the conversation at all. @EFFYlives I don't think anyone thinks you have the political capital to pressure Jon Moxley.At least I'd hope not?I'm personally not a fan of going down that road, but specific to this match, that should not be the conversation at all.

Moxley was involved in another grueling match on the latest episode of Dynamite when he faced Chris Jericho to defend his interim world title. The former WWE star emerged victorious and later came face-to-face with a returning CM Punk.

Do you think Jon Moxley went too far in his match against EFFY? Let us know in the comments below.

