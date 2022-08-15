"So intent on embarrassing himself" - WWE legend slams Jon Moxley's recent title defense at non-AEW event

Jon Moxley recently defended both the AEW and GCW World Championships at different events. However, a wrestling veteran was displeased by the champion's performance in the aforementioned bouts.

The Purveyor of Violence won the Interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Many fans were pleased with the star's victory, especially since his first world championship reign in the promotion took place during the pandemic era.

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently commented on a fan's post on Twitter, who shared some clips of Jon Moxley's GCW World Championship defense against Effy on August 13.

"Glad to see Plumber Moxley representing @AEW with such class. Has there ever been a "World Champion" that was SO intent on embarrassing himself and his profession as this balding mudshow nitwit? Special props to his opponent who apparently wandered in from a homeless shelter," - Cornette tweeted.

Cornette has been quite critical of the interim world champion in recent times. However, the Blackpool Combat Club member has seemingly impressed most of the promotion's fans with his performances.

Jim Cornette was also not a fan of Jon Moxley's match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley recently convinced Chris Jericho to bring back one of his oldest wrestling personas: The Lionheart. During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the veteran locked horns with Moxley in a brutal title match.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager shared his grievances about last week's Dynamite main event.

"They were trying to imitate Flair and Steamboat, Funk and Brisco. There were arm drags, there was wrestling involved. A world championship style match from long ago when people still did such a thing. But one guy is a 50 year old wannabe rockstar and the other one looks like a mechanic from Secaucus," Cornette said. (2:46 onward).

With CM Punk's return just after Jon Moxley's match, the clash between the two and the unification of the AEW World Championship is seemingly at hand. Fans will have to wait and see who will prevail in their potential bout.

Can The Purveyor of Violence defeat Punk to unify both world titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

