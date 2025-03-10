Embarrassing botch at AEW Revolution goes viral

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 10, 2025 03:17 GMT
AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution was live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: AEW on X)

An AEW announcer made an embarrassing botch by confusing a popular star with someone else during a major match at Revolution 2025. The fellow commentators also corrected him after the botch.

The popular AEW announcer, Nigel McGuinness was on commentary during Revolution 2025. During the explosive PPV, a botch was made during the match between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. Prince Nana was ringside to accompany Swerve as always. Nana is also involved in the feud as Rico had stolen his precious robe several weeks back.

During the match, the popular actor and comedian, Leslie Jones was spotted onscreen sitting in the crowd. Leslie was seemingly there to support Swerve as she had previously expressed her hate towards Ricochet.

Nigel McGuinness hilariously referred to Leslie Jones as Prince Nana's mother. Nonetheless, Excalibur immediately corrected Nigel by saying it was not Prince Nana's mother.

Speaking of the match, Swerve Strickland managed to exact revenge on Ricochet after losing to him in their previous match weeks ago. Following his win, Swerve also presented the cherished robe back to Prince Nana which was stolen by Ricochet earlier.

Moreover, Swerve is now the No.1 Contender for the AEW World Title as per the stipulation of the match as well. Only time will tell if he will become the world champion again.

Edited by Harish Raj S
