Emily Bett Rickards makes shocking behind-the-scenes revelation about working with AEW star

Actress Emily Bett Richards recently talked about her experience filming a movie with an AEW star. She played the lead role in Queen of the Ring, portraying Mildred Burke, one of the industry's most influential female pro wrestlers. The movie was released a few days ago. AEW heavily promoted it, and two women from the company were featured.

AEW stars Kamille and Toni Storm play crucial roles in the film. The Brickhouse has been busy promoting the film and hasn't been seen in the company for several months. WWE star Naomi also stars in the movie. Emily recently shared a behind-the-scenes moment with Kamille backstage.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the Queen of the Ring star said that Kamille chopped her during the climax of the movie and described the moment as an 'exhilarating experience.'

"Kamille actually did chop me in the last scene," Rickards said. "I highly recommend getting chopped if you've never been chopped before. It's the most exhilarating experience of my entire life. It's in the top three, it will probably stay in the top three," Richards said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Kamille recently defended Damaris Lewis' comments at the AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution, Queen of the Ring star Damaris Lewis was handed the microphone to promote the movie. However, the actress accidentally broke kayfabe, and fans on social media went after her.

The Brickhouse then took to Instagram and claimed that Damaris didn't mean to argue that the sport is determined directly.

"If you notice she doesn’t say, ‘You already know who is going to win.’ She said, ‘You already know you’re going to win.’ What she meant by that is that we are determined. We know that we are winners. We know that we’re going to make it no matter what. We have in our mind, pre-determined, that we are going to win and we’re going to get where we want to go, do what we want to do, what dream we set. That’s what she meant," she said.

It remains to be seen when the powerhouse female will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

