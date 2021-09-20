"End of discussion" - AEW's Ricky Starks makes a major statement 

Ricky Starks recently sent out a message to fans stating that he's an AEW homegrown talent and that there needs to be no more discussion regarding it.

Before AEW in 2020, the current FTW Champion worked for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) for two years, where he honed his skills. There, Ricky Starks became a one-time NWA World Television Champion.

Naturally, many fans are of the opinion that Starks is a homegrown NWA talent, as he found his footing in the business working for the company. However, the Team Taz member doesn't seem to agree with this.

Ricky Starks tweeted that he wants to make it clear that he's a homegrown talent of All Elite Wrestling so there's no confusion among fans.

"Just so there’s no confusion: I am an AEW homegrown talent. End of discussion," tweeted Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks is one of the most promising youngsters in AEW, whose first match in the company came against Cody Rhodes. Even though he failed to capture the TNT Championship, he was offered an AEW contract shortly after the bout. Since then, Starks has become a staple in Tony Khan's promotion.

Ricky Starks is currently embroiled in a feud with AEW powerhouse Brian Cage

Ricky Starks won the FTW Championship at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 on July 14th from his former Team Taz stablemate Brian Cage. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a heated rivalry in AEW.

A final match between Starks and Cage is in the making and could take place soon. Apart from that, Team Taz also kickstarted a feud with CM Punk recently. The Straight Edge Superstar has vowed to defeat every member of the stable, including Ricky Starks.

