"End of a legendary era," "Thank you for everything" - Fans react after AEW legend Sting makes an emotional announcement

AEW legend Sting retired from professional wrestling at last year's Revolution PPV event. The Vigilante recently announced on X (Twitter) that he would not make public appearances in his iconic Stinger war paint after the end of the current year. Fans have now reacted to the WWE Hall of Famer's announcement.

Sting has donned his iconic war paint since the beginning of his professional wrestling career in 1985. The veteran has competed in promotions like WCW, TNA, WWE, and All Elite Wrestling. At Revolution 2024, The Icon teamed with Darby Allin in his retirement match to defeat Nicholas and Matthew Jackson and retain the AEW World Tag Team Title in the process.

On X, Stinger revealed that while he enjoys interacting with fans in his traditional in-ring gear, 2025 will be the last year when he'll meet fans in his full gear. The Vigilante will retire his iconic war paint after this year.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Fans dropped their reactions to the legend's post, thanking The Icon for the countless memorable moments he gave to millions around the world during his incredible career in professional wrestling.

''End of a legendary era!'' a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans are excited to meet The Icon in his full gear for the last time.

"I will make it my personal mission to see you this year; thank you, GOAT!" a fan wrote.

"Whether you're in gear or not, we will always treat you and appreciate you as the legend you are," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Darby Allin says ''nothing is for sure'' with Sting

Darby Allin joined forces with Sting after the veteran made his AEW debut in 2020. The duo also captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship during The Icon's retirement tour last year.

In an interview with Fightful earlier this month, Darby revealed that ''from a selfish standpoint,'' he would love to see Stinger return to All Elite Wrestling, as he enjoys the 65-year-old's company. However, The Invisible Man admitted that ''nothing is for sure'' when it comes to Sting.

"You know what they say? The thing about Sting is nothing is for sure. So who knows? Who knows? Who knows? Just from a selfish standpoint, I'd like to have him around more just because I like spending time with him. I know he's loving life right now, and he's in his own little world," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if The Icon makes an appearance on All Elite Wrestling television in the upcoming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback