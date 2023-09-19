English model with more than 300,000 followers alleges two AEW World Champions slid into her DMs

AEW has many great wrestlers, some of whom are very famous. With a lot of fame also comes a lot of trouble, which is exactly what seems to have happened.

A model named Morgan Holly Moore, who has more than 300k followers, has taken to Twitter to claim two AEW World Champions were in her DMs.

She was replying to a post from the Inside The Ropes' Twitter handle, which asked What’s a wrestling fact that sounds fake but is real.

Without revealing any names, Morgan replied:

“I’ve had two AEW world champions in my DM’s.”

While it is not known who the two names are, this tweet from her will set off a big discussion in the wrestling community.

In February, Morgan revealed that MJF slid into her DMs to ask for a free trial of her show. MJF has, however, not responded to those claims.

Tony Khan reveals the mastermind behind Steiner Math promo on AEW Dynamite

MJF is embroiled in a bitter feud with current Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Last week on Dynamite, The Self Proclaimed cut a promo eerily similar to Scott Steiner’s infamous Steiner Math promo.

Tony Khan has since revealed whose idea it was and how it came to fruition. He was speaking to The Insider when he said:

“That particular one was him [MJF]. Wrestling is all about collaborations and I really enjoy having that connection and the ability to create stories... We were putting down ideas for the week’s shows, and he did say that and it was a great idea. That’s how I like to put stories together. Sit down with MJF and Adam Cole, the three of us, and talk. I’ve shot videos with the two of them and they have this great partnership,” he said. [H/T Insider]

Maxwell will put his World title on the line against Samoa Joe at AEW Grand Slam, which will take place this Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

