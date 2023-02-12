OnlyFans model makes troubling allegation about 'AEW World Champion'

The AEW World Championship is already in its four-year history and has become one of the most prestigious titles in wrestling. Perhaps that's why it caught so much attention when it was alleged that a former titleholder had been in an OnlyFans model's DMs.

Chris Jericho inaugurated the world title when he defeated Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2019. Page would later hold the belt to place his name next to Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega as former AEW World Champions.

MJF is the current holder of the title after defeating Moxley in November last year. Those who carry the world title are often referred to as the face of the company and are designed to exemplify the company they represent.

So it may be troubling to see that an OnlyFans model named Morgan Moore has alleged that an 'AEW World Champion' was directly messaging her for free access to her platform. The original post has since been deleted, but eagle-eyed fans on Twitter caught the allegation and reposted it.

"Not to brag but I've had an AEW World Champion in my DM's asking for a free trial of my OnlyFans," tweeted Morgan Moore.

A variety of prominent wrestling names have had their own exclusive platforms, either via OnlyFans or another of the like.

A prime example can be found with former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who was released by WWE after it emerged that she had been posting risqué content to her channel.

Could there be a new AEW World Champion come Revolution 2023?

MJF is confirmed to be defending his world title at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023. He will stand against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match, despite trying his hardest to make sure that's not the case.

Bryan had to defeat Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, and Rush to earn his opportunity, with the American Dragon choosing the Iron Man stipulation when he first made the challenge. The former WWE Champion has had to endure more than just the matches, with MJF savagely attacking him in an attempt to make sure he never reaches the event.

This will be Bryan Danielson's fifth attempt at the world title since arriving in Tony Khan's promotion. Time will tell whether or not this proves to be his time.

