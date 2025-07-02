"Episode 300 will be no different" - MJF sends a huge message ahead of AEW Dynamite

MJF is set to compete in a massive match on AEW Dynamite 300. He has sent a message before the show.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is undoubtedly AEW's biggest homegrown star. He has been with the promotion since the very beginning and has shown significant growth as a performer in the past few years. Friedman has become one of the most despised heels in the business today. He has been trying to get back into the World Title picture, and he will receive a huge opportunity tonight.

The Salt of the Earth will compete in a four-way match to determine the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet bout this week on Dynamite 300. Before the show, the former AEW World Champion claimed on X that he has been the highlight of the Wednesday night program since day one, and its 300th episode will be no different.

"I’ve been here since day one. Been the highlight since day one. The most important homegrown star since day one. Episode 300 will be no different," Friedman wrote.

MJF recently attacked Mistico outside AEW

The animosity between MJF and Mistico has been growing for quite some time. The two faced off at Grand Slam: Mexico, and Mistico won that bout after Friedman got himself disqualified. The Salt of the Earth then unmasked the CMLL legend and wore his mask. It looks like The Wolf of Wrestling is still not done with the luchador.

Friedman recently showed up at an MLW event and attacked Mistico from behind. He then cut a promo saying that he was not done with the former WWE Superstar. The AEW star also promised to beat him up when they meet in the ring again.

"Listen to me real quick. I ain't through with you, boy, not by a long shot. We're going to wrestle again, and when we do, I'm going to beat you with an inch of your life. And that's after I'm done making a mockery of your country, your countrymen, your company of CMLL. Listen—because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I'm better than you [and you know it]."

It will be interesting to see whether MJF qualifies for the Casino Gauntlet match.

