Former WWE RAW General Manager takes a massive shot at CM Punk's UFC stint

Eric Bischoff responded once again to CM Punk on social media by taking a huge swipe over the latter's UFC stint.

Punk recently took a dig at Bischoff by saying old-timers should take a break from wrestling. This was due to the former RAW General Manager stating that the former WWE Champion doesn't know anything about what goes on behind the scenes.

Their initial differences stemmed from Punk's comments on casual wrestling fans. The Second City Saint believes that casuals no longer exist, while Bischoff disagrees.

Taking to Twitter, Bischoff replied to a user who showed Punk's bruised face from his UFC fight. The former nWo boss stated that the latter made himself believe that he could win a real fight.

"He convinced himself since he could win scripted fights, he could win a real one," Bischoff tweeted.

Check out the tweet here.

Punk signed with UFC in 2014, months after leaving WWE. He debuted against Mickey Gall in a loss at UFC 203 on September 10, 2016. The former WWE Champion finished his UFC career with no wins, a single loss, and a no-contest against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in 2018.

Buff Bagwell agreed with CM Punk's response to Eric Bischoff

Former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell seconded Punk's fiery statements to his former boss Bischoff.

The former nWo member said that he was just having a blast with his fans and was grateful for the opportunity. He also hoped the current wrestlers would carry on the wrestling business in the future.

"I agree with @CMPunk hell, he could even mean me and I wouldn’t be offended. I come on here and have fun, and am grateful to still be able to go out and meet my fans, but I also hope I’m amplifying the next generation who will carry this business like @kiddbanditpro," Bagwell tweeted.

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell @NylaRoseBeast @ryrynemnem and so many more. Some people can’t get over the fact our generation is now in the backseat and to just enjoy the ride. @NylaRoseBeast @ryrynemnem and so many more. Some people can’t get over the fact our generation is now in the backseat and to just enjoy the ride.

The exchange between Bischoff and Punk might not fade anytime soon as they traded barbs at one another. It remains to be seen what the AEW star's response to the tweet will be.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's jab at CM Punk's UFC career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha