Eric Bischoff claims AEW All In was 'a really really good indie show on steroids'

Former WWE general manager Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on AEW All In from Wembley Stadium. While he enjoyed portions of it, he feels the show can't compare to WrestleMania.

All Elite Wrestling finally hosted its first show outside of North America this past weekend, and it is being discussed as one of the best wrestling events of the year. Some believe that it could be AEW's WrestleMania.

However, during his review of the show on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that AEW All In felt less like a WrestleMania and more like an independent show on steroids:

“I understand why someone would take that position, this did not have a WrestleMania feel to me at all. WrestleMania feels like a WrestleMania, just like—I’m not going to make a comparison because it will p*** people off. WrestleMania, you know you’re watching a WrestleMania from the moment that show opens till the moment it closes, you know you’re watching something special. This show was unique in the sense it was in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium and all that, but what took place inside of that ring and what didn’t in terms of the packages and the support and the drama that goes along with it. The entrances I thought were pretty good but not what you’d expect for a stadium show. It just felt like a really really good indie show on steroids.” [48:54-49:50]

AEW All In will return to Wembley on August 25, 2024!

All Elite Wrestling must have thought that running Wembley Stadium was so nice they'd do it twice. This is why it was confirmed at the end of the event that AEW All In would once again be taking place in London, England, at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024.

On top of this announcement, AEW president Tony Khan gave some insight into some other events that are coming up. This includes the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st in Seattle, the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18th in Los Angeles, and All Out 2024, which will still take place a week after All In like this year.

