"They are not portraying a character" - WWE Hall of Famer compares top AEW tag team to Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has expressed his admiration for top AEW tag team FTR, comparing the duo to WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

FTR have enjoyed massive success over the past few weeks, winning and defending their titles. They also got featured in some spectacular tag team matches, like the one against The Gunn Club on March 30, Dynamite, where they emerged victorious.

FTR won the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe) at the Supercard of Honor XV on April 1. They then went on to defend it against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) days later on Dynamite. They successfully defended the ROH and AAA tag titles by hitting the BTE Trigger and Big Rig on Matt.

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that FTR were true to themselves. The former WCW President even compared them to Lynch in terms of how they presented themselves on social media.

"I’ve talked a lot about Becky Lynch and why I became a fan of Becky Lynch, which is essential because she did such a great job in early 2019 with her social media because she stood out amongst the rest. FTR is doing the same thing their way, they are not portraying a character so much, that’s who these two guys are. How do you not become a fan of them?" Bischoff said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Eric Bischoff says that AEW tag team FTR are as real as they come

Bischoff further pointed out that FTR were just sticking to their mantra of tag team wrestling.

"They’re just themselves and they love to wrestle, but they’re staying so true to their brand, their individual tag team brand, and as people. These are grounded guys, they’re not in the ‘I’m a wrestling superstar’ ether because that’s very temporary, doesn’t last long and it’s not real, to begin with," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

FTR is the hottest tag team right now in AEW after the string of victories they have accumulated. No wonder several wrestling personalities have been full of praise for the duo of late.

