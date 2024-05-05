Eric Bischoff confident top AEW personality would get WWE Hall of Fame induction someday

Eric Bischoff gave his take on whether a top AEW name he worked with in the past could someday be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He had no doubts in his mind and said that AEW commentator Tony Schiavone deserves to be inducted.

Schiavone currently works as a play-by-play commentator for Saturday's Collision and on-screen commentator for Dynamite and Rampage. He has been with the promotion since its debut year in 2019. However, he was more known for his time with WCW and WWF in the 90s, when he had a similar role to his current one.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about how he expected Tony Schiavone to be a Hall of Fame candidate, especially for his work in WCW.

“Maybe not on the first ballot. I mean, I think Tony’s Hall of Fame-worthy, as Tony was such a massive part, the audible part, visual part in many cases of WCW for a long time. Especially during its initial phase as WCW coming out of Jim Crockett Promotions, which Tony was also a part of. So much like someone who I would consider maybe on the first ballot — and it would be a toss up for me, I’ll think about it a little bit before the end of the show."

The Hall of Famer continued by saying if Tony had not been in AEW, he might've already got the induction.

“And kind of unfair. With respect to everything you just said about Tony, really — God, if you think about it, he should have been in — now, he’s been in AEW for five years now. So that kind of takes him out of play. But he would absolutely think that at some point, Tony would get that WWE Hall of Fame now.” [H/T 411Mania]

AEW veteran Tony Schiavone addressed his career

A few months ago, Tony Schiavone talked about his future plans in the industry.

Back in November, on his What Happened When podcast, he talked about how he knew his limitations but still felt that he could realistically work through one more contract. He mentioned that he would leave it to Tony Khan and wait and see what happens.

"I would say, ‘Hi everybody, welcome to another episode of [makes croaking sound]. Yeah [when Thompson asked if he would die in the seat]. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna be 80 when I do it. I don’t think I’m slowing down. I just don’t think I’m slowing down. I’m really honored that Tony [Khan] would allow me to do play-by-play again at this stage in my life. Right now, I’m 66. I turned 66 on November 7th. I still got…realistically, I think I’ve got one more contract in me, if Tony will go with that, and then we’ll see what happens."

Currently, Tony Schiavone continues to work on commentary and interviews for all three weekly shows of AEW and major pay-per-views, and he hasn't shown signs of slowing down.