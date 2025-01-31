Eric Bischoff credits Tony Khan for saving a 4-time WWE champion's AEW run: "Turning chicken sh*t into chicken salad"

Signing former WWE names has been an integral part of AEW's growth. In the promotion's six years of existence, Tony Khan has brought in stars such as Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Toni Storm, and more. This trend continued in 2024.

Last year, Khan signed several ex-WWE stars such as Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, Mercedes Mone, etc. One of his biggest acquisitions has been former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The Human Highlight Reel made his AEW debut at All In 2024. He was introduced to fans as a babyface. However, this character was not received well. Eventually, he turned heel and his fortunes changed.

Heel Ricochet is immensely popular among fans. His recent character work has drawn praise from not just long-time enthusiasts, but also veterans like Eric Bischoff. On a recent 83 Weeks episode, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that both, Khan and the former Speed Champion have turned something underwhelming into a phenomenon:

"If it’s not working, go another direction as quickly as possible. Credit where credit is due. Whoever deserves it. Whether it was Tony or Ricochet but leaning into it, embracing it and making it work for you is classic ‘Turning chicken sh*t into chicken salad,’" said Bischoff. [From 04:07 to 04:26]

Ricochet on his AEW goals

A few weeks back, Ricochet was interviewed by CHGO Sports. In this conversation, the AEW star put forth the goals he wanted to achieve in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In addition, he promised to showcase his talents and entertain his fans as he has done throughout his career:

"People just seem to forget because it’s how time goes, whether it’s recency or whatever it is, but really it’s just to show them that I am that dude, and I will get the job done, and the people who haven’t seen yet, strap in, it’s gonna be awesome," he said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Ricochet was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2024.

