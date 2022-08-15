"Reliving a childhood memory of ECW" - Former WWE RAW general manager ridicules Tony Khan's creative process in AEW

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff has slammed Tony Khan's recent booking decisions in AEW.

Since its inception in 2019, the Jacksonville-based promotion has done a remarkable job of being labeled as a credible competitor to WWE. While the latter's programming includes more drama and appeals to a global audience, AEW is seemingly inclined towards hardcore wrestling fans.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Bischoff claimed that Tony Khan seems invested in booking fantasy matches for his company.

"If Tony Khan is smart, I know he is very smart, a lot smarter than I am in a lot of ways. I don't think that it will create an instinct in his body. What he is doing is reliving a childhood memory of ECW and of the independent scenes and the super matches, you know he is booking in my opinion as a fourteen year old would, who has a lot of toys and a lot of things he can play with."

He further highlighted that the product lacks compelling storylines:

"But I am not seeing story. I know what the audience, or the AEW audience in particular calls a story. But it's not. It's just an excuse to have a super match or a dream match." (10:27 onwards)

Eric Bischoff pointed out what Tony Khan needs to do if he wants to compete with WWE

In the same interview, the former WCW executive highlighted that Tony Khan needs to learn from what is proving effective for WWE. He also said the promotion must appeal to a 'more mainstream audience.'

"If Tony Khan is really smart and if he really wants to compete, he would look at what's working in WWE from a storytelling perspective, a format perspective. He is going to wake up one day and realise that being a dirtsheet booker is a wonderful thing because your name is on the internet. But it's not going to grow beyond the point it currently exists. Because you are only serving a small segment of the audience. You are not reaching out to the broader base audience and the more mainstream audience." (11:25 onward)

Having worked with both AEW and WWE, Bischoff is someone who is very much familiar with both promotions. Fans will have to wait and see how these companies fare in the long-term battle for supremacy.

