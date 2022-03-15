"It's so f*****g crowded" - Eric Bischoff doesn't want former WWE Intercontinental Champion to join AEW

WCW legend Eric Bischoff recently stated that he wants to see Cody Rhodes join WWE and not take his talents back to AEW.

The suspense surrounding the former AEW TNT Champion's next step in the business has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Although a few assumed Cody could be on his way back to AEW for an invasion angle as the leader of ROH, the consistent hints dropped by WWE, even on this week's RAW, suggests otherwise.

(via WOR) “The fact that the match is still being listed (Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins) tells me that they (WWE) believe he’s in. Whether he’s signed or not I cannot say, but obviously they believe he’s in, they believe the match is still on.”- Dave Meltzer on Cody Rhodes(via WOR) https://t.co/bCv6cGcX5d

One among the many who want Ther American Nightmare to sign with WWE is Eric Bischoff, who recently shared his thoughts on his podcast, 83 Weeks.

The former RAW General Manager stated that it doesn't make sense for Cody to return to AEW as the promotion's roster is very crowded.

Bischoff explained that having a stacked roster isn't a criticism, but it could be difficult for Cody Rhodes to find a place for himself with so many performers vying for a position at the top of the card.

“I would rather see him [Cody] in WWE,” Bischoff said. “It’s so f*****g crowded in AEW, there’s so much going on there. That’s not a criticism, it’s an exciting thing for the people in AEW in many respects but if you’re a top talent, it’s a very very crowded environment now. It’s hard so far, I hope I’m proven wrong, I hope that in this case I’m going to be proven wrong when I say AEW needs to find itself creatively because right now it’s just throwing so much exciting stuff against the wall and then before it even has a chance to stick or not, they’re onto the next thing." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Multiple Cody Rhodes hints were dropped on this week's episode of WWE RAW

With WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, the anticipation surrounding Cody Rhodes' impending WWE return has been sky-high. Also, considering how this week's RAW went down in Jacksonville, the home of All Elite Wrestling, the former TNT Champion debuting on the show, would have made sense.

Although he didn't show up during the episode, the company dropped more than one hint following Seth Rollins' loss to Kevin Owens in the main event match.

The announcers stated that Rollins' dreams were 'dashed' and that his vision had turned to a 'nightmare.'

Fans are now optimistic about Cody Rhodes finally showing up on next week's RAW and setting up a dream match against Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

