Eric Bischoff firmly believes 36-year-old megastar is heading to AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on how one of the biggest free agents in the business could be heading to AEW. Bischoff believes Kazuchika Okada could become All Elite sooner rather than later.

A few days back, when the news of Okada departing NJPW emerged, it immediately led to tons of chatter about his next destination in the business.

Over the next few days, several rumors began swirling the web, with some suggesting he was WWE-bound, while others believed he could sign with AEW.

Now, Eric Bischoff has opened up about the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's future on the latest episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. The WWE legend explained that Okada was unlikely to join the Stamford-based promotion just because of his incredible run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Bischoff thinks All Elite Wrestling could be the likely landing spot for the 36-year-old star.

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

AEW veteran Mark Henry thinks Kazuchika Okada could create a bidding war

Last week, on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that all major promotions must try their best to secure Kazuchika Okada's services.

The AEW broadcaster thinks a talent of Okada's stature could instantly become a massive draw and could have memorable clashes with anybody on the roster.

"If you have the money to spend, you should try to get that guy. He is an unbelievable talent and you could put him with anybody, and they're gonna be better right away. You put him with your greatest guys, and now you have the means to put [together] a main event, for every pay-per-view," said Mark Henry.

It's safe to say Okada could instantly become a game changer for which promotion he chooses to join, be it WWE, AEW, or TNA.

