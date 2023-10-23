Eric Bischoff gives his honest thoughts on Tony Khan firing shots at WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given his detailed thoughts about Tony Khan's recent outbursts on social media.

The AEW president didn't hold back when Dynamite went head-to-head with NXT, calling out Triple H and Shawn Michaels for being bald, Vince McMahon for all of his 'misdeeds,' and when NXT beat Dynamite in the ratings, Tony claimed a small victory by poking fun at John Cena and The Undertaker.

During a recent edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff went into more detail about how he felt about Tony Khan's tweets, and admitted that he wasn't impressed.

“I wasn’t impressed. Look, again it all goes back to cheap shots from the sidelines, if you’re not really competing, keep your mouth shut. Controversy does create cash but with that comes some context, controversy could also come back and bite you in the a$$. It’s not a formula that I would suggest everybody just engages in blindly, there’s times when it really works for you and there are times when it works against you, and I think given the nature of what’s been going on for the last six or eight months in AEW, I think—I’m not being critical here, I’m being constructively honest, timing is everything, and I think the nature of some of the things that were tweeted out, and particularly the timing of it, it was bad.” [0:35-1:40]

Bischoff went on to say that he understands why Tony Khan did what he did, but at the same time, the timing made the AEW president look even worse in the public eye.

“I understand the instinct, trust me I understand the instinct, I’m fighting it right now, I’m fighting my own instinct to prevent myself from saying things that I know will be interpreted incorrectly. I’m really really really trying hard today because I want to be constructive and not just jump on the bandwagon because I can and I’m f**king good at it. But to be constructive, and I think it’s okay to be a little ‘wild wild west,’ it’s okay to be that guy that’s just not going to take it anymore, but man timing is everything and the timing was really bad for a lot of these tweets.” [1:41-2:35]

Eric Bischoff thinks Tony Khan made AEW look bad!

While Tony Khan did attract a lot of attention with his series of anti-WWE-related tweets, with the impressions reaching seven figures on each tweet, Eric Bischoff doesn't see this as an overall win as he believes that the AEW president made his company look bad.

“It just made the brand look worse, it didn’t help. Nobody is rallying around those tweets, those 2.1 million impressions were not good impressions, nobody, very few. If you look at some of the responses to some of those tweets on Tony’s own timeline, not good. Those are 2.1 [million] generally bad impressions, not 2.1 [million] good impressions.” [2:36-3:04]

Tony Khan has since calmed down on social media, using it primarily to announce matches for upcoming events, as well as praising the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC for their performances in the NFL and Premier League respectively.

