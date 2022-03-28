"That's a pretty powerful drug"- WWE legend on key to AEW star Sting's longevity as an in-ring performer today

Sting is undoubtedly a stalwart of the wrestling business today, as he has continued to captivate millions of fans throughout his long and illustrious career.

The Icon's longevity as an active in-ring performer is a rare feat. He recently turned 63-years-old and has relished a renaissance in his career since joining AEW. While being past his prime and having evolved into a mentorship role, the WWE Hall of Famer is still able to pull off breath-taking jumps from the handrails.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff cited fan energy and powerful reactions as one of the reasons that has kept The Vigilante addicted to pro wrestling.

"Here's what I do believe is true 'cause I'm sure in Sting's mind, his career has ended a couple of times. You know, I'm sure there's been more than one time when he was convinced okay, this is it, time to move on, I'm gonna walk away," Bischoff said.

The former RAW General Managera added:

"But like all of us, not throwing myself in his category necessarily. But people that perform people that have gone out there and at a fairly high level and got addicted to that fan energy and the reaction that you get, and addicted in a way in a healthy way, I should say to that connection, and being able to entertain and create emotion in [50,000] people all at one time. That's a pretty powerful drug buddy, and it's tough to just walk away from it."

Bischoff stated that while he never thought of expecting The Icon to wrestle in 2022, he's sure that Sting also wouldn't have envisioned himself competing in the ring for so long:

"But I don't think Sting would have even imagined, and he's an optimistic guy. He's a positive dude. But I don't think even in Sting's mind, he would have been able to 25 years ago say, you know what, when I'm 63 years old, I'm gonna still be doing this, and I'm still gonna be playing at such a high level. I don't think he would have imagined it. I certainly didn't." [1:20-2:35]

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

Sting is still undefeated in AEW

The Icon has maintained an impressive winning record since arriving in AEW in late 2020.

Alongside his protege, Darby Allin, the WCW legend is 6-0 in the tag team division. Moreover, he has won two trio matches while teaming up with Allin, CM Punk, and Sammy Guevara on separate occasions.

Last week on Dynamite, the veteran teamed up with Allin and The Hardy Boyz to defeat The Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade in an eight-man Tornado tag team bout. With Double or Nothing not far away, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the face-painted star.

