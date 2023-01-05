Eric Bischoff and multiple wrestling veterans namedropped on AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF namedropped wrestling veterans Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, and Disco Inferno.

Following Bryan Danielson's win over Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite, he called out MJF as the two men engaged in a promo battle.

During MJF's confrontation with Danielson, the AEW World Champion refused to hold himself back as he took multiple digs at the former WWE star.

The promo battle between the two stars eventually led to Danielson challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship. The two men are on course to face each other in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution.

Check out the clip of MJF namedropping Eric Bischoff, Disco Inferno, and Jim Cornette:

MJF captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear by beating Jon Moxley. The finish to the match saw William Regal betray his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate before departing for WWE.

The 26-year-old has already defended the championship once when he beat Ricky Starks in a high-stakes match to retain the belt.

Post-match, he was confronted by Danielson, who chased the world champion out of the arena. This initiated the ongoing feud between the two men.

