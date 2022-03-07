"Two years ago, nobody knew who he was" - Eric Bischoff names top AEW star as "Babyface of the Year" (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff believes AEW star Darby Allin was the best babyface in all of professional wrestling in 2021. He made his choice as part of the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Darby Allin enjoyed a strong 2021. He entered the year as the TNT Champion, having defeated Cody Rhodes for the title in November 2020. He then formed a strong partnership with Sting and the duo is now unbeaten as a tag team.

Allin lost the TNT belt to Miro after holding it for 186 days. Allin also had one of the best matches in AEW history against MJF at Full Gear. The face-painted star was the chosen man for CM Punk's debut match in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view as well.

Eric Bischoff is one of the legendary panelists participating in this year's awards. When asked by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta to pick the "Babyface of the Year", the WWE Hall of Famer went with Darby over the likes of Hangman Adam Page, Xavier Woods, Liv Morgan and Big E.

"I'm gonna have to go with Darby Allin, only because two years ago, nobody knew who he was. And now he's got a major following and a strong fan base, and I think he's done very, very well for himself. The rest of the people you mentioned have all been up the top or near the top or with a hell lot of exposure and had years to build their fan base. Darby kind of came from out of the woodwork and surprised everybody and escalated very very quickly, so I would have to go with Darby Allin." (6:52-7:32)

Join the experts in choosing the best wrestlers in several categories at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards by casting your vote here.

Darby Allin will be in action at AEW Revolution

Darby Allin will be in action at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 6. The former TNT Champion will team up with Sting and current champion Sammy Guevara to take on AHFO’s Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy.

Andrade joined forces with Matt Hardy many weeks back and the faction has been feuding with Darby Allin and Sting. Sammy Guevara happened to defeat Darby and Andrade on the go-home episode of AEW Rampage.

More about Conrad Thompson's SaveWithConrad.com

Whether you are purchasing your dream home, refinancing an outstanding loan, or consolidating debt, the experienced team at SaveWithConrad.com can help you find the loan program that works best for your needs.

To speak directly with an experienced mortgage professional, simply call 888-425-0105 or fill out a free quick quote form at SaveWithConrad.com.

You can also check out Eric Bischoff in conversation with other celebrities on Ad-Free Shows.

Edited by Jacob Terrell