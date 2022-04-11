"I just think he's magic on the mic" - Eric Bischoff heaps praise on young AEW star

Eric Bischoff had nothing but praise for AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) when he spoke about the latter's mic work.

MJF is currently in a heated rivalry with his ex-bodyguard, Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem has been a problem for the 26-year-old ever since the former got banned from attending AEW events. Despite this, Wardlow has managed to sneak into the arena during matches involving FTR and Shawn Spears.

In his interview with Bodyslam, Eric Bischoff stated that he has no words for MJF's brilliant promo skills. The legend also questioned whether there's anyone as great of a talker as MJF. Bischoff added that the Salt of the Earth was great at improvising in his promos.

"I can't say enough good things about him. I mean is there anybody in the industry on a mic that is.... as close to the level of talent that MJF is. I think not. I mean this guy's improvising, he's in his head and I just think he's magic on the mic. I don't know what else to say," Bischoff said. (From 1:00:52 - 1:01:27)

Eric Bischoff compares MJF's mic work to a WWE Hall of Famer

The former WCW executive compared MJF's mic skills to Bobby Heenan, a WWE Hall of Famer. He added that Heenan further improved his mic skills in his 50s while the 26-year-old was getting better every single week.

Eric Bischoff was amazed that the Dynamite Diamond ring winner was in the same conversation as the legendary wrestling manager.

"Bobby was the best of the best of the best but MJF.... Really, what I'm saying is that Bobby Heenan was so phenomenal that MJF at 26 years old to be even talked about in the same conversation, that says everything you need to say right there," Bischoff added. (From 1:02:09 - 1:02:26)

MJF has delivered some of the best and most memorable promos in recent times. As such, several wrestling personalities have expressed their amazement about it, including Bischoff.

