"It's a great backstory" – Eric Bischoff lauds AEW owner Tony Khan for signing former WWE Superstar

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan haven't always seen eye to eye. Recently, in the latest chapter of their ongoing beef, Bischoff pointed out why he thinks Khan takes shots at WWE.

In the 90s, Bischoff led WCW during the Monday Night Wars against WWE. For this, the former WWE General Manager is both criticized and praised. As such, he shared a similar position as Khan, which could be why he criticizes AEW often.

However, their issues don't prevent Biscoff from praising Khan whenever the opportunity arises. During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised Khan for hiring Samoa Joe:

"I’m really happy for Joe & Tony that marriage came together. It’s real fun to watch the full circle. It’s kind of where Samoa Joe got his start in many respects, and now he’s been to the mountaintop and seen it all, and he’s right back to where, in a way, his journey started."

He then commented on the possible story Joe's debut in Ring of Honor (ROH) could produce:

"That story in and of itself is really interesting to me. It’s great backstory. I'd expect a lot out of Joe. Joe is an intense guy. I don’t know where he’s at physically or if he’s carrying some injuries along with him. He’s believable, he can work his a** off, and I’m really excited for Joe." (H/T - 411mania.com)

Eric Bischoff clarified he's not picking on anybody

Eric Bischoff has made appearances on both AEW and WWE in 2020. During an interview with Graham Matthews of WrestleRant Radio, Bischoff said he's critical of both promotions:

"I don’t pick on anybody. But I’m honest about stuff and don’t sugarcoat things. I’ve been very critical of WWE over the last several years. I was critical of them before I was hired back to be the director of SmackDown, and I’ve been critical of them since then." (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Eric Bischoff received backlash from fans of both WWE and AEW. Regardless, Bischoff is the only legend who can jump between both companies at his whim.

