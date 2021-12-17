×
Create
Notifications

"But what are you going to do with all that talent" - Eric Bischoff questions AEW’s bigger picture

Eric Bischoff doesn&#039;t believe AEW&#039;s big roster is moving the needle for the company.
Eric Bischoff doesn't believe AEW's big roster is moving the needle for the company.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 17, 2021 05:11 AM IST
News

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe expanding the AEW roster is the solution to the company's viewership problems.

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke in-depth about the growing size of the All Elite Wrestling roster and how it isn't helping the viewership of AEW Dynamite.

"But what are you going to do with all that talent?" Eric Bischoff asked. "Let’s build the biggest roster in the history of wrestling? Is that the goal? Is that the end game? To be able to brag about how deep your talent roster is? (...) — I’m not being critical, I like AEW and I want AEW to prosper. But let’s be honest about where AEW is, they drew 872,000 viewers this past Wednesday night. That’s what they were doing a year ago."
With all the remarkable free agent talent in wrestling right now, there's a lot of speculation on who will come to #AEW next.The real question should be: How much is enough?@83Weeks is available now for ad-free access at AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/lpHXrv1YhL

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe signing new talents is helping AEW

Eric Bischoff believes adding too many people to the roster creates new problems where they won't know what to do with all of them in the process.

"I’ve done shows with AEW that have done more than they did last Wednesday, and the talent roster is stacked with great talent, phenomenal talent but where’s the audience for it? It’s not working," Eric Bischoff continued. "872,000 viewers on their A show? That’s not exciting. The numbers are the numbers, and this is a number AEW was doing a year ago, two years ago. It’s weird, and now you’re going to stack even more talent on top of it? What are you going to do with them?"

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite teased the potential debuts of Kyle O'Reilly and Brody King in the near future.

#TheElite left CHAOS laying last week on Rampage and they're not done yet. @AdamColePro, @youngbucks & @theBobbyFish face a returning @trentylocks, @SexyChuckieT, @AzucarRoc, & @orangecassidy in a huge 8-man tag TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT...but leave Sue alone! https://t.co/oCbi2X60NE

What do you make of Eric Bischoff's comments? Do you think AEW adding more talent to their already large roster is a problem? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should AEW continue to sign new talents in 2022?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी