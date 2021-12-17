"But what are you going to do with all that talent" - Eric Bischoff questions AEW’s bigger picture

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe expanding the AEW roster is the solution to the company's viewership problems.

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke in-depth about the growing size of the All Elite Wrestling roster and how it isn't helping the viewership of AEW Dynamite.

"But what are you going to do with all that talent?" Eric Bischoff asked. "Let’s build the biggest roster in the history of wrestling? Is that the goal? Is that the end game? To be able to brag about how deep your talent roster is? (...) — I’m not being critical, I like AEW and I want AEW to prosper. But let’s be honest about where AEW is, they drew 872,000 viewers this past Wednesday night. That’s what they were doing a year ago."

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff



The real question should be: How much is enough?



is available now for ad-free access at With all the remarkable free agent talent in wrestling right now, there's a lot of speculation on who will come to #AEW next.The real question should be: How much is enough? @83Weeks is available now for ad-free access at AdFreeShows.com With all the remarkable free agent talent in wrestling right now, there's a lot of speculation on who will come to #AEW next.The real question should be: How much is enough?@83Weeks is available now for ad-free access at AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/lpHXrv1YhL

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe signing new talents is helping AEW

Eric Bischoff believes adding too many people to the roster creates new problems where they won't know what to do with all of them in the process.

"I’ve done shows with AEW that have done more than they did last Wednesday, and the talent roster is stacked with great talent, phenomenal talent but where’s the audience for it? It’s not working," Eric Bischoff continued. "872,000 viewers on their A show? That’s not exciting. The numbers are the numbers, and this is a number AEW was doing a year ago, two years ago. It’s weird, and now you’re going to stack even more talent on top of it? What are you going to do with them?"

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite teased the potential debuts of Kyle O'Reilly and Brody King in the near future.

What do you make of Eric Bischoff's comments? Do you think AEW adding more talent to their already large roster is a problem? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Should AEW continue to sign new talents in 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far