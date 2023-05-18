Eric Bischoff's cheeky reaction to AEW Collision's logo looking like WCW Nitro

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has reacted to the recent reveal of the AEW Collision logo, which bares a striking resemblance to the WCW Monday Nitro logo from the 1990s.

Bischoff was instrumental in Nitro's success during its peak in the late 1990s. He famously took WCW on an 83-week unbeaten streak against WWE Raw in the TV ratings.

As a way to pay homage to the legendary show, the logo for AEW's new show Collision has the same color scheme, layout, and font similar to that of the famous Nitro logo.

Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @RhystleMania I love how much the AEW Collision logo looks like the old school WCW Nitro I love how much the AEW Collision logo looks like the old school WCW Nitro https://t.co/r8MUodpmgj

Upon seeing the two side-by-side, many wondered what someone like Bischoff would think. His response on Twitter was as cheeky as the man himself.

Collision will debut on June 17th, with the rumored venue of the United Center in Chicago still to be announced. If the rumors are true, it is more than likely that CM Punk will also be making his return to the company on June 17th.

Eric Bischoff believes AEW is taking advantage of WWE's success

It's safe to say that without WWE, the wrestling business simply wouldn't be the same. All of the major companies that have popped up over the years may not have had the success they have had if it wasn't for World Wrestling Entertainment becoming a household name.

That is something Eric Bischoff believes to be true, as he stated on the Strictly Business podcast that AEW is taking advantage of the success that WWE has had over the years.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today and he completely eviscerated Eric Bischoff over his criticism of AEW.



Tony compares Dynamite to '95-'98 Nitro when that show used to be unique and amazing. Says people have seen pro wrestling done a certain way for 20 long years. Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today and he completely eviscerated Eric Bischoff over his criticism of AEW.Tony compares Dynamite to '95-'98 Nitro when that show used to be unique and amazing. Says people have seen pro wrestling done a certain way for 20 long years. https://t.co/DXOb8b2jzT

Bischoff's main point was that if WWE was in a poor state around the time that AEW was founded. WarnerMedia wouldn't have green-lit shows like Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision in recent years.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes