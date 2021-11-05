"They diminished the perception" - WWE Hall of Famer says AEW have made a major mistake with CM Punk's run

On the latest edition of his podcast 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff discussed CM Punk's run in AEW so far, saying that he wasn't a fan of how Punk has been booked.

The Straight Edge Superstar debuted at AEW Rampage: The First Dance in August to a rapturous ovation in Chicago. Comparisons were made between his return to professional wrestling and the debuts of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in WCW.

Eric Bischoff said that CM Punk has not really had any big storyline so far in AEW and not really doing anything most weeks may be diminishing his star power. Bischoff also addressed comparisons between CM Punk's AEW debut and The Outsiders' WCW debut:

"I think it’s a mistake to put Punk on such a pedestal that you think he’s so over that all he has to do is show up and sprinkle Punk dust on his opponent and that Punk dust is going to elevate his other opponent and not take anything away from Punk. I think Punk, the way he’s being used now, this is constructive criticism, I think that they diminished the perception. There was a ton of perception, great equity in that perception and then he shows up, does a great promo, gets a great reaction, and does pretty much nothing. I’m not putting myself over but compared to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash because I’m not the one who did it first, Punk did, but Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showed up immediately in the story and shit went through the roof and stayed that way for a long time. Showing up and getting that big pop and then having nothing for two or three weeks in a row doesn’t help Punk, doesn’t help the product," said Bischoff. H/T: 411Mania

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber CM Punk got a man crying in the crowd. This is how much it means to fans for him to be back in wrestling #AEWRampage CM Punk got a man crying in the crowd. This is how much it means to fans for him to be back in wrestling #AEWRampage https://t.co/fLV62bNu9W

Punk has gone on to face Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish. He is currently undefeated in AEW.

CM Punk is set to feud with Eddie Kingston

Following their confrontation backstage on AEW Rampage, it looks like CM Punk is set to feud with Eddie Kingston. Punk called out Kingston in the second half of his promo on AEW Dynamite, saying he would be expecting an apology from The Mad King on AEW Rampage later tonight.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It looks like Eddie Kingston versus CM Punk is the match AEW are building for Full Gear. There has also been some speculation that Kingston could be turning heel, although the reports ahave not been confirmed.

Could Charlotte Flair head to AEW next? A former WWE writer has a hot take.

Edited by Arjun