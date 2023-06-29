Eric Bischoff says AEW name is the "Hulk Hogan of announcers"

Eric Bischoff believes AEW commentator is the Hulk Hogan of announcers as the Hulkster always brought a big fight feel to everything.

The AEW commentator is none other than the legendary Jim Ross, who is going to be a part of AEW Collision going forward, joining Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness in the commentary booth for the main events of each show.

WWE Veteran Eric Bischoff spoke on the 83 Weeks podcast and explained that he is on board with the idea of Jim Ross being featured in only the main events of Collision as the legendary commentator makes them it feel special.

"JR added the drama and the big fight feel for the same reason I used to bring Michael Buffer, Buffer was always the main ring announcer for the big championship fights. Jim Ross is the Hulk Hogan of announcers. Like Hulk Hogan, if you overexpose him and have him out there in every match, You’re not getting the maximum value. The maximum value makes him feel special, Because if Jim Ross is special, So is the match that’s going on in the main event. That's another way you manage and you can control the emotion of how people feel about something by the elements you can bring together in a specific time."

Eric Bischoff further added:

"I agree with you 100% use Jim Ross in the Hulk Hogan of the announcers five, Put him in there on Saturday night, and by the way if it's not a big main event because you can't deliver this level of main event every single week, it's not mathematically possible. Let him lay out, only bring him in for the big ones on Saturday night or on Pay-per-views. That's how you maximize Jim Ross. Not by dragging him out on Friday nights to call things that don't really matter and no one's watching anyway," said Bischoff. [00:07 - 1:28]

Eric Bischoff says he would like to see Sting retire at AEW All In

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently talked about how AEW All In would be the perfect event for the last dance of The Icon Sting.

Sting's AEW contract is set to expire soon. However, the WCW legend has not made up his mind about hanging up his boots.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why Sting should retire this year at Wembley Stadium:

"No, I don't think he will [retire this year] because I think Tony will convince Sting to stick around a little longer if that's what Tony wants, and I understand that," Bischoff said. "Personally, I'd like to see Sting retire because, first of all, he's going to be in front of 65,000-70,000 people [at Wembley Stadium]. If you're going to put a period at the end of the last sentence in the last chapter of your career, go out big."

The Veteran added:

"And I don't know that he'll get an opportunity, maybe, but I don't know that he'll get another opportunity to go out in front of a crowd that big. That would be special. If I was Sting, that's what I would want for my career, but then again, Sting's doing it because Sting loves to perform. He loves to get out there and it's hard to give that up."

Let us know in the comments below if you agree with Eric Bischoff's opinion about The Vigilante retiring at All In.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes