AEW have a strong roster of stars, with a mix of young, up-and-coming wrestlers as well as veteran wrestlers. They also have some experienced people as part of their backroom staff, but there's always room to bring more in to add variety to the promotion.

Eric Bischoff, who has made a couple of appearances on AEW Dynamite since being let go by WWE recently said on his 83 Weeks podcast that AEW should sign a WWE Hall of Famer.

Bischoff stated that the new promotion should sign Bully Ray, who went by the ring name Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE. Bully Ray is currently a free agent after his ROH contract expired earlier this year.

Eric Bischoff on why AEW should sign WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Eric Bischoff stated that AEW need more experienced people in the company. He stated that Chris Jericho is a very creative person and one of the "most creative people right now" and that they need more people like him in AEW.

"There's not a lot of really experienced, talented people who understand the art of creating emotion, and that's what Bully was best at. I don't know why Bully's not there in AEW because he's valuable. There's some really talented people there, and obviously, Chris Jericho is maybe one of the most creative people right now. But wouldn't you like to have 2, or 3, or 4 people that have Chris Jericho's kind of experience and feel, but maybe come at it from a couple different perspectives so you have options? I would think somebody like AEW would really benefit from Bully's experience." (H/T WrestlingInc)

There are quite a few experienced wrestlers in AEW at the moment apart from Jericho. The likes of Christopher Daniels, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, and new AEW signing Sting are a few that have been in pro wrestling for a long time.

But, they could use an experienced and vocal figure like Bully Ray in their roster, not just as an in-ring performer, but also as a coach/producer backstage in the company.