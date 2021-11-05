"CM Punk was at a high level seven fricking years ago" - Former WWE executive says CM Punk's AEW debut can't be compared to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's arrival in WCW

Eric Bischoff recently opened up about CM Punk's AEW run so far on his podcast, 83 Weeks. Bischoff gave his take on Punk, comparing his and Bryan Danielson's AEW debuts to the debuts of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in WCW.

Hall and Nash made a big splash when they joined WCW, turning the tide in the Monday Night Wars. The formation of the nWo remains one of the greatest angles in professional wrestling history.

In Bischoff's opinion, comparing Hall and Nash's debut to Punk's was not ideal because Punk returned after seven years away while Hall and Nash were fresh off WWE television. Bischoff also added that despite Punk's debut, AEW Rampage's ratings have floundered since:

When Punk came out and said that AEW’s signing of him and Daniel Bryan was more significant than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, well I kind of disagree with that. Yes, CM Punk was at a high level seven fricking years ago when he was at his peak performance and role in WWE. That was seven years ago. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were fresh off of WWE TV, so you can debate significance because it’s another subjective term that’s unquantifiable and I’m not going to bother to do that. I’ll defer to the court. I’ll submit Punk’s position. But what I found interesting is after Punk showed up with all his significance, far more significance than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, only to see AEW lose viewership over the course of the next two or three weeks. H/T: 411Mania

CM Punk is still unbeaten in AEW

Following his debut on the second episode of AEW Rampage in August, CM Punk wrestled his first match in AEW against Darby Allin at All Out. Punk won that match and still remains unbeaten in AEW.

Punk has faced a number of up and coming young AEW stars including Powerhouse Hobbs and Daniel Garcia. He has also faced and defeated former WWE stars Bobby Fish and Matt Sydal.

