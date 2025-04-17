Eric Bischoff sends a surprisingly classy message to Tony Khan after AEW beats WCW Nitro

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff congratulated Tony Khan with a great message after AEW Dynamite surpassed Nitro. Bischoff also complimented Khan on the occasion.

Ad

With its Spring BreakThru special on Wednesday, AEW Dynamite surpassed WCW Nitro as the longest-running prime time pro wrestling TV show on Turner Network. Tony Khan celebrated the huge milestone by presenting a great program featuring several high-octane matches and memorable moments.

Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Dynamite surpassing WCW Nitro. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff congratulated Tony Khan on achieving the major milestone and praised his commitment toward the promotion.

Ad

Trending

"I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them, and congratulations. It does say a lot about Tony's commitment. Tony put his own money into this. You can judge the product. I can judge the product. I often have, I just don't watch it anymore. But the truth is, his vision, his dream, his money, his commitment. So congratulations. Because what he did isn't easy. No matter how anybody feels about the product, it wasn't easy and it still isn't," Bischoff said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bischoff's comments might have surprised some fans because he and Khan have taken shots at each other many times in the past.

Eric Bischoff on whether AEW Dynamite surpassing WCW Nitro bothers him

In the 1990s, WCW Nitro was one of the top pro wrestling shows in the US, and Eric Bischoff was one of the masterminds behind it. Therefore, many fans have been wondering whether Bischoff was bothered by AEW Dynamite surpassing Nitro in terms of longevity.

Ad

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that Dynamite surpassing Nitro didn't bother him because the Wednesday night AEW program didn't matter to him.

"So congratulations for your effort and no, it doesn't bother me a bit. It doesn't mean anything to me. While it does to Tony and company, and I understand why. He put a lot of time and work and money, as I've just discussed. So good for them. But no, it doesn't bother me at all." [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan and Co. are currently preparing for All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More