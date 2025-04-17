Eric Bischoff sends a surprisingly classy message to Tony Khan after AEW beats WCW Nitro

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff congratulated Tony Khan with a great message after AEW Dynamite surpassed Nitro. Bischoff also complimented Khan on the occasion.
With its Spring BreakThru special on Wednesday, AEW Dynamite surpassed WCW Nitro as the longest-running prime time pro wrestling TV show on Turner Network. Tony Khan celebrated the huge milestone by presenting a great program featuring several high-octane matches and memorable moments.
Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Dynamite surpassing WCW Nitro. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff congratulated Tony Khan on achieving the major milestone and praised his commitment toward the promotion.
"I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them, and congratulations. It does say a lot about Tony's commitment. Tony put his own money into this. You can judge the product. I can judge the product. I often have, I just don't watch it anymore. But the truth is, his vision, his dream, his money, his commitment. So congratulations. Because what he did isn't easy. No matter how anybody feels about the product, it wasn't easy and it still isn't," Bischoff said. [H/T: Fightful]
Bischoff's comments might have surprised some fans because he and Khan have taken shots at each other many times in the past.
Eric Bischoff on whether AEW Dynamite surpassing WCW Nitro bothers him
In the 1990s, WCW Nitro was one of the top pro wrestling shows in the US, and Eric Bischoff was one of the masterminds behind it. Therefore, many fans have been wondering whether Bischoff was bothered by AEW Dynamite surpassing Nitro in terms of longevity.
On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that Dynamite surpassing Nitro didn't bother him because the Wednesday night AEW program didn't matter to him.
"So congratulations for your effort and no, it doesn't bother me a bit. It doesn't mean anything to me. While it does to Tony and company, and I understand why. He put a lot of time and work and money, as I've just discussed. So good for them. But no, it doesn't bother me at all." [H/T: Fightful]
Tony Khan and Co. are currently preparing for All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025.