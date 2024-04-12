Eric Bischoff shares his unfiltered thoughts on AEW airing CM Punk-Jack Perry fight

On Dynamite this week, AEW released the backstage footage from All In, which saw CM Punk and Jack Perry get into a physical altercation. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Eric Bischoff trashed All Elite Wrestling's decision to air the clip and felt CM Punk came out looking like a hero.

Tony Khan's company announced after WrestleMania 40's first night that The Young Bucks would be presenting footage from All In, which, in the storyline, distracted them before their match against FTR.

The announcement came on the heels of CM Punk narrating his side of the story and the events that unfolded during his fight with Jack Perry.

Eric Bischoff tuned into Dynamite to watch the moment, and his initial reaction was one of shock and disappointment. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that there is no hope for AEW as long as Tony Khan is in charge.

"What the fu**? I mean, seriously! I normally get on here, and I rant and rave like I've been saying for a long time and try to point out, at least from my perspective, for Dynamite to take, perhaps a different approach for Tony Khan to take. But I'm at a loss. I don't think there is any hope. I honestly don't think there is any hope for AEW as long as Tony Khan is in charge." [From 02:15 to 02:44]

Check out the video below:

One of Khan's apparent goals behind airing the All In altercation was to enhance the heel characters of The Young Bucks and add another layer to the story.

Eric Bischoff felt the decision backfired as CM Punk chants kicked off on Dynamite, and he expects the same to happen at Dynasty, where The Bucks will face FTR again. Bischoff added that instead of exposing Punk, AEW made the WWE Superstar look like a hero:

"What the f*** were you thinking when you did this? You have them showcase the footage from backstage, which, by the way, didn't do anything to take anything away from CM Punk. In fact, you made him a freakin' hero!" [From 04:40 to 04:57]

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe AEW will benefit from a ratings boost

As expected, AEW did reap the rewards from a viewership standpoint on this week's Dynamite and saw massive improvements in the numbers.

Eric Bischoff, who oversaw WCW's triumphs over WWE during the Monday Night Wars, explained that the two-week boost on the back of the All In video won't help Tony Khan in the long run.

Bischoff said that Tony Khan's latest move has even led to loyal All Elite fans feeling embarrassed:

"[Do you think the two weeks small ratings boost will really be worth it?] No, it's not going to be worth it. That's my entire point here. That's what I'm trying to get out; that move set AEW back too far, primarily because I think a lot of people are embarrassed to be an AEW fan." [From 12:30 to 12:53]

The controversy over the most recent Dynamite has helped All Elite Wrestling get some attention for its next PPV, Dynasty, where the promotion will offer a card filled with dream matches.