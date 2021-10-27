Eric Bischoff reveals misconception behind WCW's failure

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff pushed back against a narrative about why WCW failed, including his overspending on talent.

Bischoff cannot back down when confronted and is more than willing to call people out for some of their rhetoric. While fans lauded the day when WCW was on top, with Bischoff leading the way, he's also blamed for its downfall.

The former RAW General Manager has said that people like Dave Meltzer have spread this false narrative that WCW failed due to overspending on acquiring talent. Bischoff feels that Meltzer also doesn't reveal what some AEW stars are getting paid:

“I think Tony Khan probably did a better job of framing that misconception, and again, Tony gets a lot of his information from Dave Meltzer. [The] kind of narrative that ‘WCW failed because Eric spent so much money on talent’. One of the things Dave hasn’t done is talk about the amount of money that some of the people in AEW are making. I know, and I’m not gonna repeat it because it’s not my business because I think exposing what some of the people are making would probably be problematic. I don’t want to be problematic. But then at the same time, to take part in the narrative that ‘it wasn’t Eric’s money, it was Ted Turner’s money’ and ‘ATM Eric’ and all that shit – that’s bulls**t,” Eric Bischoff said. (h/t 411 Mania)

Bischoff has been consistent with his dislike of Dave Meltzer and his reporting. This has translated to Bischoff's recent back-and-forth with Tony Khan about how AEW as WWE competition is not a real fight.

Eric Bischoff says AEW recent 'win' isn't real

While Tony Khan may be 'over the moon' with Rampage winning the key demo in the ratings war, Eric Bischoff said that AEW is burning up talent and getting less than a million viewers:

“WWE made a move that was the catalyst for Tony Khan to take his highest profile piece of talent, arguably, and put him in that time slot and the show did less than a million viewers. How is that a f***ing win? Burning up talent, putting someone into a match with a storyline, with no angle. It was definitely an [indylicious] move but you’re burning up resources and you walked away with less than a million viewers?” Eric Bischoff said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Bischoff does know a thing or two about winning a ratings war. He was at the forefront of the Monday Night Wars, and he may have a point that AEW has a long way to go before this becomes a 'real war.'

