"They're still having a hard time" – WCW legend has special advice for AEW and Tony Khan

WWE legend Eric Bischoff thinks AEW should work on growing its business, pointing out that the company struggles to breach the million viewership mark every week.

Though AEW has been in top form in 2022, with their ratings improving from 2021, many feel there's scope for more growth. One among them is Eric Bischoff, who shared his views on AEW's progress on the latest episode of his podcast 83 Weeks.

The WWE Hall of Famer feels that although AEW's ratings have gone up since NXT moved to Tuesdays, the viewership still isn't consistent. Bischoff added that with AEW having such a "super loaded" roster, the business side of things should also ideally improve:

“AEW has to grow their business. They haven’t thus far. Now they’re inching up since NXT is no longer head to head. Dynamite, they’re probably 10% or 12%, some are estimating, ahead of where they were this time last year. But they’re still having a hard time consistently breaking a million viewers. It’s up and down with a super loaded roster.” (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Eric Bischoff thinks AEW needs a "large than life" star

Furthermore, Eric Bischoff also explained how AEW can draw higher viewership for Dynamite & Rampage. He said the promotion needs a "larger than life" performer a wider audience could identify with. If not, Bischoff added, AEW needs to accept that they only have a limited scope to build the brand:

“At some point, they’re going to need a world champion, or two, a men’s champion and a women’s champion, they’re going to need somebody that’s a legitimate larger than life star, not just physically, but larger than life to a broader audience. Or they’re going to have to accept the fact that AEW is basically a million viewers a week tops."

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Matches set for AEW Revolution *A THREAD*



-- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs Adam Cole

-- Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

-- AEW Women's World Championship Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa

-- Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho



With Revolution 2022 inching closer, Tony Khan will be hoping for an improvement in numbers. Plus, if the pay-per-view lives up to expectations and features some exciting surprises and debuts, it could help AEW draw newer viewers in the long run.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's assessment of why All Elite Wrestling has shown only limited growth so far? Sound off in the comment section below!

